Fox News Producer Who Called Asians ‘Kim Jong-Il’ Gets Equal Opportunity Job

A former Fox News producer with a history of racist social media posts is now working at the very federal agency tasked with fighting racism and discrimination.

Connor Clegg, a former producer on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show The Ingraham Angle, now works in the communications department of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a report from Talking Points Memo.

Two current and former EEOC employees told the outlet that Clegg helps oversee media relations for the agency, though his exact title remains unclear.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the EEOC for comment.

His tasks have included compiling a list of right-wing outlets and offering them interviews with acting chair Andrea Lucas, who was interviewed by conservative publication Free Beacon last month.

I recently spoke to @aaronsibarium @FreeBeacon about the legal risks of screening employees (including faculty members) for a "commitment to diversity." In recent years, this has been an incredibly common practice in faculty hiring, as well as some other professions--and it is… — EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas (@andrealucasEEOC) February 11, 2025

EEOC employees said it was “unsettling” that Clegg, who has repeatedly come under fire for racist remarks and discriminatory posts, now holds a role at the agency created in 1965 as part of the landmark Civil Rights Act.

Clegg didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

It seemingly isn’t Clegg’s first government gig, either. In April, he posted a photo on Instagram of himself swearing in on a Bible at the Department of Labor with the caption: “It’s an honor to work for President Trump on behalf of the American People.”

Clegg first attracted national attention in 2018, when he was ousted as student body president at Texas State University after students uncovered a series of racist Instagram posts. In the photos, Clegg had posed near unsuspecting Asian tourists while traveling abroad, adding hashtags like “#pearlharborwasbad,” “#a--holes,” and “#kimjongil.”

At the time, Clegg expressed remorse for the words he used in the posts. “It was stupid, it’s stupid high school, locker room talk if even,” Clegg told the University Star. “I remember I was in Europe, having fun and at the time I thought it was funny. Now, I can guarantee that I have grown up since then.”

It wasn’t his first offense: a 2017 petition signed by over 2,700 students accused Clegg of “abus[ing] his power as Student Body President on multiple occasions and display[ing] adamant disrespect and disregard for the struggles of our undocumented students and students of color.”

But the backlash didn’t slow his political ambitions—or his posting.

Clegg held roles with right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk from 2018 to 2022, according to his LinkedIn. He also worked on now-Trump official Kari Lake’s failed 2022 campaign for Arizona governor before landing a job at Fox.

Connor Clegg spent years working for MAGA-influencer Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While he climbed the conservative media ladder, Clegg was promoting posts with pro-white undertones and blasting immigrants and people of color. In one 2023 post, he shared a tweet from Charlie Kirk declaring, “There is an undeniable War on White People in The West.”

This is how a Fox News producer “backs the blue.” pic.twitter.com/i3E3gdH8MR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 10, 2024