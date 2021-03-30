Fox News Promotes Known Liar Kayleigh McEnany to Co-Hosting Gig
FAILING UP
Just weeks after officially bringing former Kayleigh McEnany on as a paid contributor, Fox News announced on Tuesday morning that the ex-Trump White House flack had been promoted to a permanent co-host of daytime talk show Outnumbered.
“Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women's health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered—we are delighted to welcome her back to FOX News where she began her media career,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.
McEnany was hired by the network earlier this month, weeks after it had been first reported that the frequent and known liar had been in talks to join Fox News immediately after exiting the Trump administration. After the network first announced her hiring, which came shortly after slashes to the network’s digital news staff, Fox News insiders raged against the “upsetting” move, calling McEnany a “mini-Goebbels” and lamenting her hiring as a “slap in the face to the hardworking journalists that value real news and facts.”