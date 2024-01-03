Fox News Psychic Predicts ‘Loss’ for Trump in 2024

Fox News host Jesse Watters concluded his first show of the new year with a look toward the political futures of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and did so by calling upon not any sort of political authority, but rather a psychic and self-described “ghost hunter” who foresaw “a sense of loss” for the former president.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, the namesake host—who promised plenty of entertainment upon the launch of his show last summer—spoke with Paula Roberts, “The English Psychic,” who is also a clairvoyant and handwriting analyst, according to her website.

Watters prefaced the interaction by claiming that he had already asked another fortune teller about Trump’s fate this year, and was told “there would be a grave injustice this fall.”

“We may not even have an election,” Watters recalled, clearly playing into some of Trump supporters’ anxieties. “Therefore, we need a second opinion.”

After Watters asked for a reading on the former president, who is expected to face four criminal trials in the coming months, Roberts drew one card from the deck. Both she and Watters let out an “Uh-oh” as they saw a figure draped in black looking down at three overturned cups, while two still stood upright behind him.

“I do recognize I’m on Fox TV,” Roberts began after some stammering, as if to apologize. “A sense of loss. A sense of loss, but it’s very specific… It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost, and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

Watters seemed amused.

“That’s a great interpretation, Paula,” he said, as the two laughed. He then asked about Biden’s 2024.

“Lots and lots and lots and lots of money,” she said after withdrawing another card from the fanned out deck.

“You mean from China?” Watters asked, joking later that he’d put her in contact with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), whose impeachment inquiry into the Biden family has struggled to gain traction, despite the best efforts of Watters and other Fox hosts.

Roberts didn’t explain the source of the upcoming financial windfall.