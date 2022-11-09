As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News commentator Brit Hume conceded late Tuesday that voters did not usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted.

“I thought the political conditions were such that would suggest a red wave,” Hume said, echoing Sen. Lindsey Graham to NBC News earlier in the night. “The polling said otherwise. And I was skeptical of the polling. The polling has held up pretty well tonight. They called these races close, one way or another — certainly within the margin of error.”

Republicans were projected to pick up at least 20 seats in the House, with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicting “about 44.”

Hume went on to suggest that, even if Republicans do win back the lower chamber of Congress, Democrats’ performances as a whole will be seen as a tailwind for President Joe Biden’s potential re-election campaign.

“The practical effect is [that if] Republicans get control of the House of Representatives, his legislative agenda cannot be the kind of legislative agenda he had for the last two years,” Hume said. “The political effect is…will this encourage him to run again? ‘Hey, I came out unscathed. I don’t look like the guy who dragged my party down to some terrible defeat. I am good to go.’”

Biden hasn’t formally committed to running for a second term, though he is planning on doing so, according to Al Sharpton, who met with the president at the White House in September.