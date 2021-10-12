Fox Pundit on Bisexual Superman: We Don’t Want Him Getting a ‘Venereal Disease’
CLASSY
With conservatives predictably outraged about DC Comics introducing a bisexual Superman this week, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo took it to another level on Monday night, grousing that he wants his superheroes to “get the bad guys” and “not a venereal disease.”
Appearing on The Ingraham Angle, Arroyo first grumbled about California’s new bill requiring gender-neutral toy aisles in large retail stores, prompting host Laura Ingraham to snark: “Good, they will have a place to sell that new Superman bisexual DC comic book toy that was announced today.” Arroyo, meanwhile, complained about other fictional comic book characters who have been given LGBTQ identities recently.
“Why are they sexualizing superheroes? I was a Batman and Superman and Spider-Man kid. I loved those heroes. We just wanted them to get the bad guys, not a venereal disease,” he exclaimed, causing Ingraham to raise her eyebrows.
“I don’t know where that came from,” she responded.