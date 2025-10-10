Fox News Radio Host, 40, Announces Shock Cancer Diagnosis

Fox News Radio host Guy Benson has revealed he had a cancerous melanoma removed after it was discovered during a skin check.

Speaking on The Guy Benson Show on Thursday, the 40-year-old expressed how grateful he was that doctors caught the invasive malignant melanoma early.

“It’s been cut out of me, I’ve been sewn back up, the cancer is gone, I’m told. That’s great,” Benson told listeners.

“So I went in, got checked, caught it, it was cancer. Invasive melanoma, bad news. But still relatively good news because of how early it was. So I feel grateful. Grateful to everyone who’s been great with me these last couple of weeks, grateful to God, grateful to the doctor and everyone else.”

On a very personal note, I’ve recently had a brush with a word that no one ever wants to hear — cancer. Thank God, I noticed something & we caught it very early. It’s now been physically excised from my body and the doctor says no further treatment is needed. It looks like I’m… pic.twitter.com/EHAj9MUaxK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2025

Conservative pundit Benson is also a political editor of MAGA-friendly website Townhall and a contributor on Fox News. His Fox News Radio show claims to offer “smart, fast-paced political and cultural insights from a right-leaning perspective.”

Benson admitted the diagnosis led to him missing work “for a couple of days here and there” but said his doctors have advised him no further treatment is required.

“This is not like, you know, other cancers and ordeals that people go through,” Benson added. “I’m not trying to put myself necessarily into that category, but now this is my new reality. Having now survived this, maybe on a low-ish level, but now I’m a cancer survivor.”

Benson was keen for his experience to encourage people to get skin checks at a dermatologist if they notice any abnormalities.

Political commentator Guy Benson appears on air during the Fox News Special prior to President Trump's Joint Address to Congress at the FOX News D.C. Bureau on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

“The reason I tell you all of this is not to, like, do a woe is me story... I want to urge slash beg you, to get checked. Especially if you have any sense or indication that there’s something like this running in your family, please, do it regularly, don’t put it off. It can be a slight nuisance, but the slight nuisance is so much better than the alternative.”