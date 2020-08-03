Fox News Ratings ‘Collapsed’ During John Lewis Funeral
‘OFF A CLIFF’
Fox News’ daytime ratings “fell off a cliff” on Thursday when the network started broadcasting the funeral for congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis, CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter reported on his show Reliable Sources over the weekend.
On Monday, Stelter elaborated with a series of tweets that demonstrated just how much Fox’s typically loyal viewers did not want to watch former President Barack Obama and others eulogize the Democratic lawmaker.
While Fox was in the lead (as it usually is) during the 9 a.m. hour with 1.7 million viewers, once the funeral began the following hour, “viewership collapsed,” bottoming out at just over half a million viewers by 1 p.m. (Fox is represented by the red line in the graphic; CNN is blue and MSNBC is green). “Yet more evidence that Fox has totally demonized Democrats?” Stelter asked.