Injured Fox News War Correspondent Reveals He Lost Feet, Eye in Ukraine Attack
‘PRETTY DAMN LUCKY TO BE HERE’
A Fox News correspondent who survived an attack in Ukraine that left two colleagues dead provided a health update on Thursday, disclosing that he was “lucky to be here” after losing a number of limbs. “To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other,” Benjamin Hall wrote on Twitter. “One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” Hall was rescued after the attack, which killed veteran Fox photographer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova, and hospitalized in Germany. He has since been moved to a Texas facility. Hall also paid tribute to Zakrzewski and Kurshynova on Thursday, mourning Zakrzewski’s “infectious” joy.