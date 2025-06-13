Fox News Reporter Runs as Missiles Disrupt Israel Broadcast

A Fox News reporter had to cut his live broadcast from Tel Aviv short as Iranian missiles rained down around him.

Trey Yingst was reporting from Israel’s second-largest city Friday when Iran’s counterattack arrived after Israel launched a preemptive strike against the country the day before.

BREAKING: Fox News' Trey Yingst has to abruptly move during his live reporting on Fox News as Iranian missiles make impact in Israel.



"Guys, c'mon, everyone move!"



Iran reportedly launched about 100 missiles. Israel's air defense system failed to intercept them all. pic.twitter.com/hpS4ts2ksr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2025

Yingst watched from a balcony on Friday as Israel’s Iron Dome weapons defense system intercepted a majority of the attacks. ADVERTISEMENT

“I can see interceptors coming off from all directions,” he told his audience. “We don’t know exactly how many missiles have been fired by the Iranians.”

He added, “Just stay with us. We are going to be calculated here, and we are good here,” with the camera panning to the sky above.

The missiles resulted in small explosions as they were deflected. Yingst decided to book it when the explosions seemed to be hitting too close for comfort.

“Guys, c’mon, everyone move!” he told his crew as they took cover in a viral clip.

The attack came moments after Israel sent a nationwide warning that “dozens of Iranian ballistic missiles” were imminent.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel that more attacks will come. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Israel in a Friday TV appearance that the country should not “think they have attacked and it’s over,” the New York Times reported.

He added, “Life will be dark for them. They started it, they started a war. We will not allow them to escape this big crime unharmed. Iran’s armed forces will definitely be striking hard.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces have begun "Operation Rising Lion." RONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Adding to the rhetoric, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Friday that the Israel Defense Forces have launched “Operation Rising Lion,” CBS reported.

“I can confirm that the senior security leadership of the Iranian regime has been eliminated in the strike: the Iranian Chief of Staff, [Mohammad] Bagheri; the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, [Hossein] Salami; and the Head of the Emergency Command, [Gholamali] Rashid,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

The United States has not participated in offensive strikes against Iran. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

However, President Donald Trump seemed to have hope that the emerging conflict could be brought to a peaceful close.