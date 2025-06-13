World

Fox News Reporter Runs as Missiles Disrupt Israel Broadcast

BREAKING NEWS

“Everyone move now!“ the journalist said as his broadcast was interrupted by missile strikes in Tel Aviv.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

A Fox News reporter had to cut his live broadcast from Tel Aviv short as Iranian missiles rained down around him.

Trey Yingst was reporting from Israel’s second-largest city Friday when Iran’s counterattack arrived after Israel launched a preemptive strike against the country the day before.

Yingst watched from a balcony on Friday as Israel’s Iron Dome weapons defense system intercepted a majority of the attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can see interceptors coming off from all directions,” he told his audience. “We don’t know exactly how many missiles have been fired by the Iranians.”

He added, “Just stay with us. We are going to be calculated here, and we are good here,” with the camera panning to the sky above.

The missiles resulted in small explosions as they were deflected. Yingst decided to book it when the explosions seemed to be hitting too close for comfort.

“Guys, c’mon, everyone move!” he told his crew as they took cover in a viral clip.

The attack came moments after Israel sent a nationwide warning that “dozens of Iranian ballistic missiles” were imminent.

TEHRAN, IRAN - MAY 20: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei makes the remarks during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in northern Iran last year, in Tehran, Iran, on May 20, 2025. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that he does not believe the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington will lead to "any meaningful outcome." (Photo by Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel that more attacks will come. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Israel in a Friday TV appearance that the country should not “think they have attacked and it’s over,” the New York Times reported.

He added, “Life will be dark for them. They started it, they started a war. We will not allow them to escape this big crime unharmed. Iran’s armed forces will definitely be striking hard.”

TOPSHOT - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference in Jerusalem on May 21, 2025. Netanyahu said on May 21 that he was ready for a "temporary ceasefire" to guarantee the return of hostages held in Gaza, of whom 20 are "certainly" alive. (Photo by Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces have begun "Operation Rising Lion." RONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Adding to the rhetoric, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Friday that the Israel Defense Forces have launched “Operation Rising Lion,” CBS reported.

“I can confirm that the senior security leadership of the Iranian regime has been eliminated in the strike: the Iranian Chief of Staff, [Mohammad] Bagheri; the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, [Hossein] Salami; and the Head of the Emergency Command, [Gholamali] Rashid,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves following a meeting in the White House, in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
The United States has not participated in offensive strikes against Iran. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

However, President Donald Trump seemed to have hope that the emerging conflict could be brought to a peaceful close.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump said in a Friday Truth Social post. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now