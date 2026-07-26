Fox News Panel Rips Into Vance For ‘Undermining’ Trump

Fox News commentators have turned on Vice President J.D. Vance, questioning his loyalty to President Donald Trump and his political tactics.

In a segment on “The Big Weekend Show,” host Tomi Lahren highlighted a conversation Vance had on the Joe Rogan podcast where he questioned putting troops on the ground in Iran.

In the clip, Vance warned that a big offensive in Iran, like the one Trump teased during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Friday night, could cause a refugee crisis and lead to terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

Lahren then said she was “perplexed” by Vance’s choice to do the podcast.

“I don’t disagree with the vice president there. But I am a little perplexed at why he did that podcast and why he’s seemingly in some ways undermining the president,” she said.

Panelist Marc Theissen said he agreed with her “100 percent.”

MAGA influencer Lahren, who is a sometime critic of Trump herself, kept at it.

“I actually don’t disagree with his premise there. I just find it odd that he did it,” Lahren said to Theissen. “Do you share the same concerns? Do you see the merit of his argument? Even if we both agree it was perplexing.”

“I agree with your premise,” Theissen replied. “He seems to be going off, off base, a lot, and contradicting the president a lot in public lately, and it’s not helpful.”

But Theissen wasn’t done, calling Vance’s position a straw man argument.

“JD Vance keeps putting up these straw men,” Theissen said.

Vance questioned putting troops on the ground in Iran on Joe Rogan's podcast. MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“He says, ‘Well, the people who want President Trump to go back to war they want to send a hundred thousand, 150,000 troops.’ And nobody’s saying that! Nobody is saying that at all. You don’t have to tear down straw men.”

He then claimed America had liberated the Soviet Union “without a boot on the ground” before turning back to the Middle East.

“President Trump has set an absolute goal. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. The Strait of Hormuz has to be open. If they’re not going to do that through an agreement, we have to do it militarily, and that’s going to take more force than we’re doing right now.

Fox News Commentator Marc Theissen attacks Vance for undermining Trump. Fox News

Theissen finished his tirade with a further attack on Vance: “He should be backing the president and not contradicting him in public,” he said.

Vance appeared on Rogan’s podcast as part of his tour of the country promoting his new book on his own personal “come to Jesus” journey.

The attack from Fox comes as his appeal to voters plummets, even as a string of favorable stories attempt to anoint him as the Republican presidential candidate in 2028.