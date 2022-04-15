Jen Psaki: Fox News’ Terrible Questions Make Peter Doocy Sound Like a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’
HIS OWN DOING
Fox News shot back at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki after she insinuated the network fed its White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, questions that make him seem like “a stupid son of a bitch.” Psaki spoke at a “Pod Save America” taping on Thursday night, in which she was asked if Doocy was “a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on TV?” While not directly calling him the four-word phrase, Psaki said Doocy is at the mercy of his employer. “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” she said. Fox News defended Doocy in a statement to CNN. “In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public. His questions are his own, he is a terrific reporter and we are extremely proud of his work,” it said. Her comment came two months after Biden was more direct with Doocy. “What a stupid son of a bitch,” he quipped after Doocy asked about inflation.