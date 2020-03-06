Fox News: Bloomberg Is Now Biden’s ‘Puppet Master’
Fox News host Raymond Arroyo peddled an anti-Semitic trope during Thursday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, claiming that Jewish billionaire Michael Bloomberg will be pulling the “strings” of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden going forward. While an on-air graphic read “Bloomberg’s New Job: Biden Puppet Master,” Arroyo—filling in for regular host Laura Ingraham—declared: “Joe Biden won’t actually be in charge of the things if he is elected president. He will be a geriatric Pinocchio whose strings will be pulled by the politicians, activists, or donors currently propping him up. That includes big donor Mike Bloomberg.”
Noting that Bloomberg will now use his former presidential campaign operation to assist Biden, Arroyo added: “Mike Bloomberg is going to have more power than any ordinary American will in a Biden administration.”
Arroyo’s segment comes on the heels of Fox Business host Lou Dobbs peddling another anti-Semitic trope last September, claiming that Jewish philanthropist George Soros’ “tentacles reach out into various non-government organizations and nonprofits.” Fox regular Joe diGenova, meanwhile, drew outrage from Jewish groups after invoking anti-Semitic stereotypes on Dobbs’ show last November by accusing Soros of controlling the U.S. State Department. He has not appeared on Fox programming since December.