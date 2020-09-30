Sean Hannity might be the only person in America who enjoyed Tuesday night’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“I actually prefer a new style of debate,” the Fox News host said when he took over coverage for the network. “Maybe we’ll have it in the future someday, and that is let ’em go. We like to watch football and warriors and gladiators in the Octagon and boxers go. Let ’em go! Let them have at it and let the American people decide.”

Hannity received some rare pushback from guest Ari Fleischer, who responded, “Sean, I’ve gotta say, we’re not electing gladiators, and this shouldn’t be a food fight.” He added, “I think this was a train wreck tonight,” blaming “both candidates” for interrupting each other too much despite even moderator Chris Wallace acknowledging at one point that Trump interrupting Biden far more than the other way around.

“Listen, everybody has stylistic differences,” Hannity said. Noting that he’s “been in talk radio for 33 years years, cable for 25 years,” he added, “I don’t run from a fight, I actually like it. Because I think it’s refreshing and I also think it’s real.”

Hannity’s commentary stood in sharp contrast to both his fellow Fox commentators and conservative pundits like Rick Santorum on CNN and Chris Christie on ABC News, who all allowe that Trump may have come in a little “too hot.”

“Some people probably think it was too hot,” Hannity said later to his guest Donald Trump Jr. “But it was both sides.”