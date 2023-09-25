Fox News Sets a Date for Long-Awaited Newsom-DeSantis Debate

CHEAT SHEET
The long-awaited debate between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is officially happening. The Democrat-Republican clash, which will be hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity during the network’s 9 p.m. hour, will take place on Nov. 30 at a to-be-determined location in Georgia, Fox announced Monday. Hannity said in a statement accompanying the news that he is “looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American.”