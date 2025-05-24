Fox News has taken aim at a tough new political opponent: Kermit the Frog.

The muppet gave a commencement speech at the University of Maryland on Thursday, chosen to honor his creator, Jim Henson. An economics major, Henson graduated from Maryland in 1960 and passed away in 1990.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice–if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” the upbeat and persistently kind felt character told students.

“Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

Kermit’s appearance subsequently drew the ire of conservative commentator and podcast host Riley Gaines during an appearance on a Hannity Special on Friday night.

“Its unserious, it’s out of touch, and frankly, it’s insulting,” Gaines raged at the puppet. “Instead of honoring entrepreneurs or veterans or innovators, they picked Kermit the Frog.”

Kermit was created in 1955 and became the star of The Muppets franchise.

Fox News did not see the funny side. “Imagine being a 22-year-old student, who’s graduating with a degree in aerospace engineering, and a frog from The Muppets is telling you to stay connected with your people,” Riley told host Jason Chaffetz.

“We have students who are drowning in debt, who are struggling to find jobs, and universities are handing the mic to puppets.”

Henson, who went on to assist in the creation of Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and worked with stars including George Lucas and David Bowie, is commemorated at Maryland. A statue of him sitting on a bench alongside his beloved creation Kermit is a popular attraction at the university’s Campus Park.

Kermit the Frog delivers the commencement address to graduates of the University of Maryland, in College Park, Maryland, U.S., May 22, 2025. Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY Stephanie S. Cordle/via REUTERS

Most accounts suggest the commencement speech, which ran for around 15 minutes, was well-received by the graduating students. Riley, however, took the opportunity to paint the stunt as an example of “woke” university failures.

“I see this as the same institutions who have been pushing political agendas and cancel culture now want to use a puppet to inspire students,” she said.

Incredibly, this is not the first time that Fox has gone to war with The Muppets. In 2012, Fox Business attacked the perceived political agenda of their latest film, prompting the social media hashtag #GOPMuppetHearings.

“It’s almost as laughable as accusing Fox News as, you know, being news,” Miss Piggy quipped in response to the accusations.

“If they take what I say seriously, they got a real big problem.”

The Muppets are not the only cultural icons to have found themselves the target of Fox News. The organization has previously gone after Bud Light, Lego and the car company Jaguar for embracing stances they consider woke.