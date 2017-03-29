Fox News Slapped With Racial-Discrimination Suit

Fox News has been hit with a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in its payroll department. According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday night in New York State Supreme Court, two black employees claimed they were the subject of “top-down racial harassment” by Fox’s comptroller Judith Slater. The two payroll employees—Tichaoana Brown and Tabrese Wright—accused Slater of repeatedly making racial comments, reportedly including the suggestion that black men were “women beaters” who seek violence with white people. Wright also alleged that Slater would harass her by asking whether all three of her children were “fathered by the same man.” Both women have declined a settlement offer, according to the lawsuit, and are seeking damages from both Fox News and its parent company, 21st Century Fox, claiming that Slater’s superiors within the company did nothing to fix what ultimately became “severe and pervasive discrimination and harassment.” In response to the suit, Fox said in a statement: “We take complaints of this nature very seriously and took prompt and effective remedial action before Ms. Brown and Ms. Wright sued in court and even before Ms. Wright complained through her lawyer. There is no place for inappropriate verbal remarks like this at Fox News. We are disappointed that this needless litigation has been filed.” Additional allegations from the pair include Slater mocking Wright’s hair and credit score; and Slater allegedly referring to her majority-black department as the “urban” payroll.
