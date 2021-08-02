Fox News Splits With Andrew Napolitano Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
PARTING WAYS
Fox News revealed on Monday that it has parted ways with contributor Judge Andrew Napolitano after a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a production assistant.
John Fawcett, 27, alleges that Napolitano sexually assaulted him in an elevator in 2019 and that Fox made no efforts to investigate, according to court filings. Fawcett claims he was one of several men abused by Napolitano at the network.
The complaint also alleges that Larry Kudlow, a host and former economic adviser to Donald Trump, made sexually lewd comments about other women in front of his co-workers, including his desire to have a “three-way” with reporters Sandra Smith and Susan Li. The lawsuit also accuses Kudlow of using ethnic slurs and intentionally blocking certain guests of color from appearing on his show.
“Upon first learning of John Fawcett’s allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, FOX News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said. “The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action. Furthermore, the additional allegations laid out in this claim are completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion as the complaint does not meet the standards of the law. We will defend the matter vigorously in court.”