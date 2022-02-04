Fox News Staffs Up With a Bunch of GOP and Trump Operatives
TRUMP-FOX FEEDBACK LOOP
While it’s no secret that Fox News has long hired Republicans and Trump administration officials to fill on-air and executive roles, just like the Trump White House was a landing spot for dozens of Fox News employees, the conservative TV channel has also been staffing up its editorial positions with GOP operatives. According to a new report from left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters, Fox News has recently hired at least nine editors who previously worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration, Republican campaign offices, or GOP politicians—some of them high-profile. All of the hires have occurred since President Joe Biden took office. Most of the Republican editors hired by Fox work for the network’s once-independent digital operation, which The Daily Beast reported in late-2020 has skewed further and further right under the leadership of former Hannity producer Porter Berry.