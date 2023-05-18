Fox News Stands By Laura Ingraham Amid Primetime Rumors. Sort Of.
‘INTEGRAL PART’
Following a blaring headline from Drudge Report claiming Fox News is dramatically revamping its primetime lineup after Tucker Carlson’s ouster, the network tried to tamp down online rumors that 10 p.m. host Laura Ingraham had been fired. In doing so, though, Fox also fed additional speculation that Ingraham will indeed be moved to a new time slot. “Reports based on various tweets by left wing activists are wildly inaccurate – Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup,” the network said in a statement on Wednesday. While Fox’s comment was meant to refute inaccurate claims that the network had parted ways with Ingraham as it weighs a primetime shuffle, it notably only stated that she would merely remain a “part of the Fox News lineup.” There was, however, no mention of the word “primetime” in this statement. In response to Drudge’s story, which asserts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters will be joining Sean Hannity in primetime, the network said: “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration.”