Fox News Star Delivers Dire Warning to Trump

Veteran Fox News analyst Brit Hume has delivered a dire election warning to Donald Trump on the president’s favorite network.

On Wednesday’s Special Report, host Bret Baier revealed new Fox polling that will come as bad news for Trump, notably in Michigan, where, as Baier pointed out, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed leads Republican Mike Rogers in the U.S. Senate race, 51 percent to 48 percent.

Additionally, Baier showed how 69 percent of Michigan Senate voters say the cost of living is the top issue less than five weeks before the midterms.

Fox News shares damning polls for Trump. Fox News

Trump, 80, has continued to dismiss affordability as his war on Iran hits consumers at the pumps.

Asked about the damning figures, Hume admitted, “Overall, Republicans don’t have much going for them this cycle. The polls all suggest that, the mood of the country suggests that.”

Referencing the 69 percent of people citing their concerns over the economy, Hume added, “I don’t think much is going to change on the cost of living over the next month, but it could change a little.”

Fox News analyst Brit Hume. Fox News

He conceded, “Republicans have to worry... the opinions have solidified and not in their favor. And that number suggests that that may be the case.”

President Donald Trump stands with Mike Rogers. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

The polling from Michigan is not the only bad news for the president.

This week, Trump received the highest disapproval rating of his second term, at a disastrous 61 percent.

An Angus Reid USA survey of 1,205 American adults found only 34 percent approve of Trump’s actions as president. The poll was taken between Sept. 19 and 25.

Trump’s support base remains heavily rooted in his core MAGA base, leaving him vulnerable in the Nov. 3 elections. Seventy-two percent of independents said they disapprove of Trump’s performance.

Michigan-born epidemiologist El-Sayed would be the Senate’s first Muslim.

He has campaigned against the Trump-endorsed Rogers by pointing out the president’s economic failures and championing Medicare for all.

Trump has incorrectly called El-Sayed a communist and slammed his policies. El-Sayed has pointed out that the president’s criticism distracts from the cost-of-living crisis, especially the rising cost of gas due to Trump’s war against Iran.

Abdul El-Sayed will face Republican nominee Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race in November. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/Reuters

“He’s more focused on me and what I’m going to do while we’re living through an affordability crisis that is generational,” El-Sayed told CNN in August.