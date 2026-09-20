Fox News Star Mocks Trump for Fixating on Her

Fox News’ token Democrat Jessica Tarlov has hit back at the endless criticism she gets from her number one hater, President Donald Trump.

Trump, 80, is a notorious consumer of Fox News and regularly posts his opinions about the cable network’s hosts and editorial decisions on social media.

Tarlov, 42, is a frequent target of his attacks, with the president calling her “one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television” in one screed from April.

“Why is this man not busier?” Tarlov asked on the podcast Pod Save America. “There are better things to do,” she added.

“If I had a son I would definitely teach him that when you grow up you should write about how a woman looks on television and sounds, and then call her ‘a big dummy,’” Tarlov quipped.

Jessica Tarlov at Raging Moderates live. Tico Mendoza/SXSW Conference & Festivals

Trump has called Tarlov out numerous times, saying she is “one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television.”

In July he posted that he “can’t stand” her, and called her “a real loser.”

One of Donald Trump's attacks on Fox Host Jessica Tarlov. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Tarlov appeared on Pod Save America to promote her book, I Disagree, which came out on Tuesday. The book discusses how she handles being criticized relentlessly by a president who once described her voice as “grating and terrible.”

“By the president coming after me and looking at the content of the criticism, I actually got to a place where I genuinely feel like when people pick on you because of style, that you’ve just done really well on substance,” Tarlov said.

“That feels good, the inner monologue feels good. It’s still sad and crazy,” she added.

Tarlov is a former pollster and Democratic strategist, and has become known as Fox’s most capable left-leaning voice. She regularly butts heads with her The Five conservative co-panelists.

She first joined Fox News as a commentator in 2017 and has recently signed a new contract, despite Trump’s repeated calls for the network to sack her.

Tarlov told The Guardian earlier this week that the network didn’t take Trump’s requests into consideration.

“I think that [Fox News CEO] Suzanne Scott and the entire leadership team know exactly who I am, and that they want me to keep doing what I’m doing. And if it aggravates him —he would just get annoyed at somebody else anyway. If he’s in a bad mood, he’s in a bad mood,” she said.