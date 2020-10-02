Fox News Stars Who Attended Debate, White House Presser to Get COVID Testing
Fox News heir Lachlan Murdoch and several of the network’s stars, executives, and staffers will get tested for the coronavirus, “out of abundance of caution,” The New York Times reported Friday, after they may have been potentially exposed to it at Tuesday’s presidential debate or White House press events over the past week.
The debate’s moderator Chris Wallace—who sat within earshot of President Donald Trump, who tested positive for the virus late Thursday evening—will get tested, along with other Fox stars who traveled to Cleveland for the event, including anchors Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, and Bill Hemmer; analysts Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Brit Hume, and Karl Rove; and executives like Murdoch and network bosses Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace. Star primetime anchor and unofficial Trump adviser Sean Hannity was also in attendance, conducting a cozy in-person interview with Donald Trump Jr., and will presumably be among those getting tested.
Furthermore, Fox News stars Laura Ingraham and Pete Hegseth on Saturday attended the White House press conference in which Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nomination—an event where few attendees reportedly wore masks or followed proper social-distancing guidelines. Fox reporter John Roberts and radio correspondent John Decker both on Thursday attended a briefing with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and are also expected to get tested, per the Times.