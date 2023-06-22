Fox News Swapped Out AP, Reuters’ Use of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Outdated Terms
Fox News, having already waged war on the term “gender-affirming care,” seems to have retconning other outlets’ work its next battleground. An analysis by Media Matters for America found nearly 20 instances of Fox News publishing licensed content from wire services such as Reuters and the Associated Press—a common practice for media outlets—and swapping “gender-affirming care” for outdated terms like “sex change” and “sex reassignment surgery.” In one instance, the conservative cable outlet directly altered an AP quote by a Republican state lawmaker in Oregon to swap out “gender-affirming care” for “sex reassignment care.” Reuters and the AP told Media Matters that content such as headlines and structure can be adapted so long as the editorial substance is not changed—and, in the AP’s case, quotes should not be altered at all. Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.