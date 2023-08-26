Pentagon Blasts Fox News for Story on Marine’s Death: Report
FAKE NEWS
Fox News opted to delete a story entirely rather than issue a correction or apology after the U.S. Marine Corps challenged the outlet for reporting that a marine’s family had to pay to have her body transported after she was killed while on duty, a recent report shows. Fox News claimed Sgt. Nicole Gee’s family had to pay $60,000 to move her body from Afghanistan back to the U.S. after she died in a suicide bombing at a Kabul airport. However, in a series of emails to Fox News executives, the Marines criticized the outlet’s report, saying that Gee’s family didn’t have to pay anything to have her body relocated to the Arlington National Cemetery for veterans. “The allegations originally published turned out to be false,” a Marine Corps spokesperson said in a statement, alleging Fox News knew it wasn’t true because the media outlet didn’t contact the military branch for comment. Fox News seemingly got the account from Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), who also attempted to blame Gee’s family, adding to their grief and confusion.