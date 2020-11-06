Fox News Tells Hosts to ‘Stay Away’ From Calling Biden ‘President-Elect’ When Race Is Called: Report

Read it at CNN
Fox News has reportedly told its on-air talent to “stay away” from referring to Joe Biden as the president-elect when the news network declares him the winner of the 2020 election. Instead, they should say he has “enough electoral votes to win the presidency,” according to internal memos obtained by CNN. The memos reportedly stressed that the conservative network should continue to cover President Trump’s court battles in several states over ballot counting. “We will report both sides until there is further guidance,” one said. Biden was closing in on the presidency Friday morning, with Pennsylvania announcing that he’d taken the lead there. If Biden wins the Keystone State, he’d have enough electoral votes to clinch the White House.