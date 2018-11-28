Fox News to Discipline Employees for Scripted Scott Pruitt Interview

Fox News Channel has said it intends to “discipline” certain employees after The Daily Beast reported that producers let the Environmental Protection Agency see part of a show’s script ahead of an interview with former Administrator Scott Pruitt. The network did not specify who would be disciplined, but said the producers’ behavior “is not standard practice whatsoever and the matter is being addressed internally with those involved.” According to emails reviewed by The Daily Beast, Fox & Friends producers essentially let the EPA dictate the terms for an interview with Pruitt, with Andrew Murray instructing producer Diana Aloi to give the EPA “pre-interview questions on the agreed-upon topic.” Aloi also sent the then-EPA press secretary the introductory portion of the show’s script and asked, “Would this be okay as the setup to his segment?” The press secretary replied, “Yes—perfect.” Pruitt resigned from the EPA earlier this year amid a series of ethics scandals.
