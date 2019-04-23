Fox News to Host Town Hall With Mayor Pete Buttigieg on May 19

Fox News announced Tuesday that it will host a town-hall event with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on May 19 in New Hampshire. This comes after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participated in a Fox News town hall that was considered a ratings success, causing other Democrats to consider scheduling their own. Another Democratic candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), also recently announced a Fox News town hall, scheduled for May 8. “We look forward to hosting Mayor Buttigieg in New Hampshire and again showcasing our first-in-class journalism and election coverage,” Jay Wallace, president and executive Editor of Fox News, said in a statement.