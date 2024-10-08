Fox News to Launch New Spanish-Language Show

Fox News Media seems to be aiming at a new demographic with the upcoming launch of a Spanish-language news show called “Fox Noticias.”

The hour-long show, which will appear on the Spanish-language sports channel Fox Deportes, is intended to be a forum that “spotlights issues impacting the Hispanic community” and will be hosted by Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Axios reported.

Its debut episode on Oct. 15 will feature the recently elected president of Panama, Raúl Mulino, along with sports highlights from the recent matches broadcast on Fox Deportes.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to host ‘Fox Noticias,’” said Campos-Duffy, who is Mexican-American. “As the fastest growing electorate, accounting for nearly 20% of the population, the Hispanic American community is thriving, and I am proud to bring a new show that breaks down the news of the day with a focus on the kitchen table issues that matter most to our community.”

The politically conservative Fox News has historically reached a largely white audience, but it says it has experienced significant growth among Hispanic viewers in its most recent quarter, reportedly reaching 36 percent of all Hispanic cable-news viewers.

The new program arrives soon after a recent poll found that GOP nominee Donald Trump—whom the network spends much time praising—is doing better with Latino voters than any Republican candidate for president in the past 12 years. His Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, has the support of 54 percent of registered Latinos, with Trump at 40 percent.

That poll mirrors a broader trend over the past several election cycles of the historically Democrat-leaning group drifting toward the Right—and Trump.

Ahead of the general election in less than a month, Harris and Trump find themselves battling for Latino voters in key battleground states.