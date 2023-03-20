Fox News Tries to Silence a Top Producer Threatening to Reveal Internal Convos

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

Fox News is now taking legal action against one of its top producers in an effort to silence her amid the ongoing Dominion lawsuit.

In a Monday complaint filed in the Supreme Court of New York, Fox News alleged that Abby Grossberg, a senior producer and head of booking for Tucker Carlson, has threatened the network with a discrimination lawsuit and, in doing so, has threatened to publicly disclose privileged conversations she had with Fox News lawyers in advance of her own September 2022 deposition in the Dominion defamation case.

Grossberg’s threats, the network wrote, have forced Fox to seek a court order silencing her.

Parisis G. Filippatos, the attorney representing Grossberg, wrote in a statement to Confider: “Having just received and read Fox News’ frivolous attempt to silence Abby Grossberg, we are happy that the full story regarding her case will now be heard by three separate courts in each of which we are confident she will receive the justice she deserves and certainly the fair treatment which she hasn’t experienced thus far from her employer Fox News.”

“Ms. Grossberg has threatened to disclose Fox’s attorney-client privileged information and we have filed a temporary restraining order to protect our rights,” a Fox spokesperson emailed Confider.

Grossberg worked on Maria Bartiromo’s weekend show during the 2020 election and was among those who received the “wackadoodle” memo from “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell, written by a self-described “ghost” woman, that served as the basis for some of the baseless election-fraud claims Fox News aired.

Grossberg was deposed by Dominion last fall and testified that the memo, which Powell sent along and used for her claims on TV, “isn’t something that I would use right now as reportable for air, no.”

At the same time, Grossberg “knew what Powell would say on air on November 8,” according to Dominion’s recent brief, and was aware at the time of the thin sourcing of her claim.

Grossberg has yet to file a suit against Fox, but Monday’s complaint indicated she has threatened to sue for “alleged discrimination and retaliation claims against Fox News under the New York State Human Rights Laws (NYSHRL) and the New York City Human Rights Laws (NYCHRL).”

According to the network, the producer’s threat to disclose conversations with Fox News attorneys “will violate Fox News’ right to maintain the confidentiality of those communications under the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine.”

—Justin Rohrlich contributed reporting.

