Tucker Carlson Producer Alleges Misogyny in Lawsuit Fox News Tried to Cover Up
‘INTIMIDATED’
As Confider reported earlier Monday, Fox News is taking a Tucker Carlson producer to court in an effort to stop her from disclosing internal convos in a pair of lawsuits she threatened against the network. On Monday evening, The New York Times reported the details of those suits: senior producer Abby Grossberg is claiming Fox News tried to have her and her former boss Maria Bartiromo take the fall in the Dominion lawsuit, and that such an effort was indicative of larger discrimination within the network. Grossberg claimed that prior to her deposition in the ongoing case she was “coached by and intimidated by” Fox lawyers to give testimony she now regrets. Furthermore, she alleged that Fox brass dismissed Bartiromo as a “crazy bitch” who was “menopausal,” and that, upon joining the Carlson team, she encountered rampant misogyny and frequent jokes about Jews and the sexual attractiveness of various public figures. After complaining about harassment from two male Carlson producers, the complaint added, Grossberg said she was told by HR that she was not performing her duties. In a statement to the Times, a Fox spokeswoman said the network “engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. We will vigorously defend these claims.”