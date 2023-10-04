Fox News Trolled by Caller During Live Morgan State Shooting Coverage
CUT!
Fox News was forced to hurriedly drop a caller who claimed to be on the scene of a shooting in Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night that saw multiple victims injured. The network was covering the events live when a caller, who claimed to be named “Tyrone,” was put on the air after claiming to producers that the shooting was apparently over a poker game. When asked about what transpired, the caller instead went into a monologue surrounding former Fox host Tucker Carlson. “Well, first we were watching, we all get together every Tuesday night, and we watched Tucker Carlson’s show on X,” the caller told anchor Trace Gallagher. “We used to watch him on Fox News, obviously he’s not there no more. And still being the most incredible guy in the media in America, we always get together to watch Tucker Carlson and think he’s probably doing better now that he’s not with Fox News because the corporate media always controls what the teleprompter readers are able to say,” the caller continues, before being abruptly cut off. “Thank you Tyrone,” Gallagher interrupts, “clearly that was not a student at Morgan State University.”