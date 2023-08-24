CHEAT SHEET
Fox News’ Trumpless Debate Brings in 11 Million Viewers
Fox News’ Trump-less GOP presidential debate on Wednesday evening garnered 11.1 million viewers, the network announced. Among those eyeballs, 2.4 million fell under the prized advertising demographic of viewers ages 25 to 54. An additional 1.7 million viewers tuned into simulcasts on the Fox Business Network and via streaming, totaling 12.8 million viewers and 2.8 million in the key demographic. The tally trails the 25 million who tuned into the first GOP debate in 2015, which aired on Fox News and included eventual victor Donald Trump. Trump skipped this week’s debate in favor of a pre-taped interview with recently fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson—for which accurate viewership data cannot be determined.