Fox News Wants to Host the Next Presidential Debate
PRETTY PLEASE
Fox News Media is throwing its hat in the ring to host a debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. According to the network, it sent letters to each campaign Wednesday that read in part, “Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between VP Harris and former President Trump.” Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s president and executive editor, and Jessica Loker, the company’s VP of politics, sent the letters. Wallace and Loker suggest that the debate should take place in the swing state of Pennsylvania on September 17 and want Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to moderate. To bolster their argument, they pointed to the channel’s demographics and importance with “independent voters in swing states.” Neither Trump’s or Harris’ campaigns have responded to the request.