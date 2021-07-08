Fox News Welcomes Back Guest It Banned for Calling Greta Thunberg ‘Mentally Ill’
FLIP FLOP
Back in September 2019, Fox News apologized after conservative pundit Michael Knowles called climate activist Greta Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child” during a segment on the network. At the time, a network spokesperson called Knowles’ remarks “disgraceful” and said the network had “no plans” to ever book the Daily Wire host again.
Well, less than two years later, Knowles was back on Fox News airwaves. Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s program on Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech, Knowles was also given the chance to promote his latest book, which Carlson called “terrific.” Nowhere in the segment was Knowles’ previous ban from Fox mentioned.
The network did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apparent change in attitude towards Knowles.