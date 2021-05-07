CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fox News White House Reporter Kristin Fisher to Join CNN as Space Correspondent
SWITCHING TEAMS
Read it at Mediaite
Kristin Fisher has officially said her goodbyes to Fox News and is reportedly getting ready for her new gig at CNN. The long-time White House reporter announced her departure on the air during Friday’s episode of Special Report. “From the jobs report to my own job, this is my last live shot on my last day at Fox News,” Fisher said. “I have had an incredible run. I started out six years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl,” she said. A source familiar with the matter told Mediaite that Fisher will be joining CNN as a space correspondent.