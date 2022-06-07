Fox News Will Not Air Primetime Jan. 6 Hearing
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
Fox News will be the only major network not to air the Jan. 6 committee’s first primetime hearing this Thursday night, planning instead to show viewers its regularly scheduled programming hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. According to a press release, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor coverage of the hearings on Fox Business Network starting at 8 p.m. ET. That sister network typically receives millions fewer viewers than the main channel. “Fox News Channel’s primetime programs will cover the hearings as news warrants,” a network spokesperson said, noting that Greg Gutfeld’s “comedy” show will be pre-empted at 11 p.m. in favor of a two-hour special on the hearings hosted by Shannon Bream. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS, and NBC all announced plans on Monday to interrupt scheduled primetime shows for the hearings, which will also be shown on CNN and MSNBC.