Media

Fox On-Air Talent Band Together to Fight ‘Bulls***’ Pete Hegseth Allegations

CLOSING RANKS

Anonymous sources voiced concerns about the ex-Fox News host’s drinking habits, but on-air talent at the network have since pushed back.

Zachary Folk
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Pete Hegseth
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

On-air talent at Fox News rushed to social media to defend Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense and former Fox & Friends host, from allegations that his drinking habits concerned employees at the cable network.

An NBC report published on Tuesday about the allegations cited three current and seven former employees at Fox, all of whom asked to remain anonymous. Over the weekend, another report in The New Yorker detailed similar concerns about Hegseth’s drinking habits while working at nonprofit veterans groups before his time at the network.

Hegseth’s attorney Tim Parlatore called the allegations levied against his client in The New Yorker report “outlandish” and declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth
Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy, Hegseth's former "Fox and Friends Weekend" co-hosts, both came to his defense over the anonymous reports. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

But shortly after the NBC report was published on Tuesday, Will Cain, the host of Fox and Friends Weekend, called the story “horses--t” in a post on X. Cain also collected on-the-record statements from other current and former Fox producers and employees contradicting the anonymous reports.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, the other current Fox & Friends Weekend host, also refuted the NBC reporting, noting that she sat next to Hegseth for more than eight hours a day when he co-hosted the weekend program.

Other Fox contributors who worked with Hegseth also rushed to his defense. Contributor Guy Benson said he “never experienced anything” like the alcoholism described in the report, while Dan Bongino, a popular conservative commentator and former Fox host, also chimed in calling the allegations “BULLS--T.”

Fox Staff Go Public With Concerns About Hegseth’s DrinkingBOTTOMS UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh
In December 2017 Pete Hegseth was photographed clearly drunk at a colleague’s wedding, and Pete Hegseth on FOX & Friends the following morning of Dec. 2, 2017.

Meanwhile, Fox News contributor and frequent guest co-host on Outnumbered and The Five Lisa Boothe wrote, “I’ve guest co-hosted with him numerous times before. Not once did this happen. Not once have I heard this from others. This is such a disgusting and false smear. It is wrong and malicious.”

Fox Nation host Joey Jones wrote in his own post as the news began breaking on Tuesday, “I don’t drink. I’m disgusted by the smell of alcohol on someone’s breath. I’ve never EVER seen Pete drink like that, and have never smelled alcohol on his breath at work.”

Other names to have written in support of Hegseth include former Tucker Carlson producer Greg Price, conservative political commentator and Fox guest Chad Prater and conservative British commentator Piers Morgan.

Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us newsNew SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced
Sean Craig
us newsCollege Football Shocker Outs Billionaire’s 47 Years-Younger Wife
Emell Derra Adolphus
us news‘They’re Eating the Cats’: American Woman Jailed in Ohio
David Gardner
politicsFox News Colleagues Go Public With Concerns About Pete Hegseth’s Drinking
Staff
politicsThe Massive Clue That Donald Trump’s Threats Are All BS
Sean Craig