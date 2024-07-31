Fox Panel Loses Their Minds Over ‘White Dudes for Harris’ Fundraising Call

The existence of a recent Zoom fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris dubbed “White Dudes for Harris” seemed to confound Fox News host Jesse Watters and contributor Tyrus during a panel discussion Tuesday on Fox News’ The Five—with Watters wondering out loud “why any man would vote Democrat” while Tyrus buried his face in his hands.

The panel reacted to clips from the $4 million fundraiser, which included actors Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, and Bradley Whitford, as well as potential Harris running mates, such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Whitford at point joked about the “variety of whiteness” on display: “It’s like a rainbow of beige.”

After hearing that line, Tyrus remarked sarcastically: “Sounds like a fun day to me!” He then put both hands up to his face and let out a sound of disgust.

“So racist,” he grumbled. “The polite racism cracks me up. Jesse is supposed to be the embodiment of conservative racist face, but it’s never a Republican who ever brings up race. It’s always the same thing. ‘White dudes for Kamala.’ Awesome. So now I’ll start setting up ‘White Dudes for Tyrus.’ It just makes no sense.”

Tyrus then argued that if there were identity-based events for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, that wouldn’t go over so well.

If a “Black Dudes for Trump” gathering were arranged, he said, “we would all lose our blackness as soon as we showed up for the meeting.”

“What if we have white guys for, I don’t know, Nazism. Where do you draw the line?” he continued. “Why is white the issue? Or men? According to them, everything is gender-fluid. You could literally be in a meeting and realize the whole time you’re in the ‘White Dudes for Kamala’ that you should really be in the ‘Black Women for Kamala’ meeting next week. This is pathetic. This is what they do.”

Tyrus then claimed that the Zoom meeting didn’t include “one regular dude,” but rather “all guys who haven’t done movies in awhile.” (Whitford had a role in a film last year, and Bridges, who fought off Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, has a role in the upcoming science fiction film Tron: Ares, which wrapped up filming in May.)

Watters, chiming in with some tongue-in-cheek commentary, said he had to “strongly disagree” with his colleague.

“Finally, a politician is speaking to me, a white dude. The white voter has been completely overlooked in this country. I felt Trump was really not speaking to me, and now Kamala Harris is finally bringing the white men out of the wilderness in this country and asking them how they feel, pandering to me, catering to me!”

“I signed up for the Zoom and I thought it was going to be great because they have been calling me toxic for quite some time, and I thought maybe we were going to get over that and they were going to talk about wages and security,” Watters continued, growing more serious.

“But no, this was a struggle session for pale, hairy, flabby California artists, and it was basically saying, if you want to be accepted by women, you should vote for a woman,” he argued.

“Now, I don’t see why any man would vote Democrat. It’s not the party of virtue, security. It’s not the party of strength. It’s definitely not the party of family. And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she’s a woman is either childish, that person has mommy issues, or they are just trying to be accepted by other women,” Watters went on, before saving one of his more bizarre points for last.

“I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman,” he said.