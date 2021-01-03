Fox Panelist Gets Laughed at for Defending Trump’s Phone Call to Raffensperger
‘A MAN WHO FIGHTS’
Even Fox News panelists can’t take the president’s defenders seriously sometimes. During a Sunday panel, Gayle Trotter attempted to explain why President Trump called Georgia’s top elections official and requested that he “find” votes to help him win the state. “The voters who wanted President Trump to have a second term voted for him because he’s a fighter. He’s a man who fights,” Trotter said, prompting fellow panelist A.B. Stoddard to burst out laughing. Stoddard is a columnist for the conservative news site RealClearPolitics. Trotter has tweeted out the slogan for the QAnon conspiracy theory, as Media Matters reported in July. She is a former spokesperson for the Judicial Crisis Network, which advertises itself as “dedicated to the rule of law.”