Fox Risks Being Dropped by Huge Streamer in Awkward Dispute

Fox’s flagship broadcasting brands face being booted off YouTube TV, in a significant disagreement with Google. YouTube TV accuses Fox of demanding fees that are “far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive.”Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports 1 and 2, and the Big Ten sports channel all face being dropped if a deal isn’t found. Fox said, “We are disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.” YouTube has set a deadline of 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported. ” The pressure to secure a deal coincides with the start of the NFL and college football season. YouTube added that both sides were “in active and ongoing negotiations” to find a solution. The NFL and college football season kick off in the next month.