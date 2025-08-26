U.S. News

Fox Risks Being Dropped by Huge Streamer in Awkward Dispute

DROPPING THE BALL

It coincides with the start of football season, putting fans in parts of the country at risk of going dark.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

RTX69CWK_gcy3gu
REUTERS

Fox’s flagship broadcasting brands face being booted off YouTube TV, in a significant disagreement with Google. YouTube TV accuses Fox of demanding fees that are “far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive.”Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports 1 and 2, and the Big Ten sports channel all face being dropped if a deal isn’t found. Fox said, “We are disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.” YouTube has set a deadline of 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported. ” The pressure to secure a deal coincides with the start of the NFL and college football season. YouTube added that both sides were “in active and ongoing negotiations” to find a solution. The NFL and college football season kick off in the next month.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now