Fox Reporter Asks Biden if He Worries He Will Also Become a Convicted Felon Someday

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked President Joe Biden on Friday if he was worried about someday becoming a convicted felon himself following the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump this week.

“Do you think this conviction helps Trump in the election?” Doocy asked Biden outside the White House.

“I have no idea,” Biden replied. But then Doocy dug further, asking: “Are you worried this could happen to you someday? Somebody comes up with some charges and tries to bring you into court after your term?” Biden, unperturbed, replied: “Not at all. I didn’t do anything wrong. The system still works.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed the trial against him in New York, in which he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, was somehow rigged at the behest of Biden.

Doocy pushed Biden on those claims, telling him, “Trump thinks you’re pulling the strings behind the scenes and doing all of this to help yourself.” Biden simply laughed before responding, “I didn’t know I was that powerful,” and walking off.