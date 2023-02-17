Fox Reporter ‘Blindsided’ Over Revelation That Tucker and Hannity Wanted Her Fired
‘WHAT THE F*CK?’
Included in the explosive brief that Dominion’s lawyers recently filed in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News is the revelation that the network’s stars conspired to get one of their own colleagues fired. Why? Because she had the temerity to fact-check then-President Donald Trump’s election fraud lies. Days after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich correctly refuted a Trump tweet about Dominion that specifically mentioned Sean Hannity’s show. According to messages obtained by Dominion, Tucker Carlson told Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously….What the fuck? I’m actually shocked…It needs to stop immediately, like tonight.” After Carlson added that he “just went crazy on” Executive Vice President Meade Cooper “over it,” Hannity responded that he had already mentioned it to CEO Suzanne Scott. “I just dropped a bomb,” Hannity later texted his team. Scott would soon tell President Jay Wallace and SVP for Corporate Communications Irena Briganti that Heinrich “has serious nerve doing this and if this gets picked up, viewers are going to be further disgusted.” The reporter would later delete the tweet. When the Dominion brief was unsealed on Thursday night, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy reported that a “person with direct knowledge of the matter tells me that Heinrich was blindsided reading the details in the legal filing” and she “was not aware of the efforts by top hosts behind the scenes to get her fired.”