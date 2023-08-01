Fox Reporter Sucker Punched in ‘Disturbing’ TikTok Challenge
A popular morning traffic anchor for Philadelphia’s Fox 29 appeared on the air Tuesday morning with a visibly swollen eye after he was attacked Sunday while emceeing an event at a Jersey Shore bar. Bob Kelly told viewers he was doing “OK” after the “frightening, disturbing event” over the weekend, when he was sucker punched by a man who’d filmed himself pouring beer on him. Kelly said the attack seemed to have been “incited by this TikTok challenge, similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B, with the water and being videoed.” (Cardi B made headlines over the weekend for throwing a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas who had hurled water at her.) “It’s under investigation and I’m just going to leave it at that, but I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it,” Kelly said. Police in Sea Isle City, where the assault on Kelly occurred, have not yet released information on whether anyone has been charged.