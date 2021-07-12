Fox Runs All-Caps Disclaimer Over Trump’s Lies About Stolen Election at CPAC
‘DENIED THE VARIOUS ALLEGATIONS’
Fox News ran a disclaimer during Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday as the former president said yet again that the 2020 election had been “rigged.” The banner flashing across the screen read, “THE VOTING SYSTEM COMPANIES HAVE DENIED THE VARIOUS ALLEGATIONS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS COUNSEL REGARDING THE 2020 ELECTION.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported the notice ran for roughly 40 seconds during Trump’s speech. Trump has repeatedly lied that the election was stolen from him by nefarious means, claims that have morphed into bizarre and baseless conspiracy theories targeting voting machine manufacturers. Earlier this year, Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, both makers of voting machines, sued Fox News for billions of dollars over the baseless theory that the election was rigged. Fox has said it is “proud of its election coverage” and vowed to fight the suits. According to Trump, the “election fraud of 2020” has been the topic supporters have called upon him to talk about more than anything else, above border security and crime. He announced that he and his team will never give up their search for “truth and justice” regarding the “corrupt” election.