Fox News’ morning chat show, Fox & Friends, took a moment Monday to praise Donald Trump’s publicity stunt at a McDonald’s, with one co-host ranking the images of the Republican standard bearer—dressed in a McDonald’s apron and handing out fries—alongside the “iconic” pictures of Trump raising his fist after he was wounded by a would-be assassin in July.

The former president briefly performed duties as a fry cook and a drive-thru attendant Sunday, dropping french fries and handing food to Secret Service-vetted supporters through the window of a McDonald’s franchise in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those whom Trump served during the bizarre episode didn’t make orders but took whatever he gave them, The Washington Post noted.

It was part of a trolling effort to draw attention to Trump’s claim—made without any evidence or substantiation—that Vice President Kamala Harris did not work at a Washington, D.C.-area McDonalds when she was in college, as she has said she did.

“What a moment,” said Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones, after rolling a clip of Trump handing over a paper bag full of fast food to a two fans.

Jones’ colleague Brian Kilmeade said Trump seemed so genuinely enthusiastic that he might work at the fast food restaurant again: “He likes sales, that’s one. Number two: He likes to stay busy. He loves the pace. I wouldn’t be surprised if he picks up shifts.”

Then Jones said the images should rank alongside the now-famous photos and video of Trump raising his fist, blood dripping down the right side of his face, after he was wounded in his right ear by a would-be assassin at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Look at this photo right here, Brian,” he told his co-host. “You’ve got the assassination attempt which has become an iconic photo of him saying ‘fight, fight, fight.’ But you got a billionaire waving from a McDonald’s drive-thru window. Just add this to the list.”

Ainsley Earhardt, another Fox & Friends co-host, gushed about how she was moved to see Trump accepting an apron and using the fry machine.

“Wasn’t it kind of touching when he walked into the McDonald’s and there’s the lady who is giving him the apron and then there is the young man who is trying to help him with the fry machine?” she said.