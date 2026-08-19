Fox Star Launches Bizarre Rant About ‘Thirst Trap’ Dems

Conservative Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt leaned in on the fashion choices of new-era Democratic socialists on a Fox broadcast aired Wednesday afternoon.

Earhardt, 49, critiqued the politics of two democratic socialists and one progressive Democrat by targeting what seems to be resonating with Gen Z: their enthusiastic image. The segment ran with the banner of “Democrats Enter Their Thirst Trap Era.”

“[Abdul] El-Sayed is out in these tight T-shirts,” the reporter began. “AOC with her pretty smile... she’s beautiful... she’s got the red lipstick. You have Mamdani... always smiling...always seemingly positive.”

“It doesn’t make their philosophy any less dangerous, right?”

Unlike New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is almost always seen strutting the streets of New York in a full suit, the Michigan Democratic primary winner has a new approach to public image.

Abdul El-Sayed has rattled MAGA by showing his arms. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“Minimal look, maximal politics,” El-Sayed, 41, said on his highly controversial black T-shirt and jeans look.

The New York Times reported El Sayed’s fashion choices to be an intentional ploy at showing off his muscles in an attempt to be “a fighter.”

“We’ll have taken $70 million on the chin and kept fighting back,” the Michigan dem said during his campaign, during which his opponent Hailey Stevens banked an estimated $65 million in outside money for the race.

New York representative AOC identifies with the red lip. Samantha Burkardt/Getty

“You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig,” the conservative journalist continued, who is engaged to fellow Fox host and her 15-year elder Sean Hannity.

“You can put them all over TikTok, all over Instagram... but socialism always fails. Even with lipstick on. Even with a tight T-shirt.”

Shockingly, Earhardt did credit the new wave of Dems for their social media presence.

“Republicans need to take a page out of their book and go younger. Get all over TikTok. Get all over social media”

Mamdani has a whopping 12.2 million followers on Instagram, nearly four million more than the population of New York City. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trails behind with 9.7 million, and El Sayed with 1.2 million.

NYC's Mayor Mamdani's signature look is a suit and tie. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images