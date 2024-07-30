Fox Star Coaches Trump to Call Olympics Opening Ceremony Drag Show a ‘Disgrace’

Donald Trump joined the stream of outrage Monday over part of the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony, which happened to include some performers in drag.

He complained during an interview on Fox News about one particular scene, which some have argued resembled the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting, “The Last Supper.” Many U.S. conservatives accused organizers of mocking Christians with the display.

Officials, however, have since clarified that the scene was referencing the Greek myth of Dionysus, not “The Last Supper.”

On Fox, however, Catholic host Laura Ingraham forged ahead under the impression that the opening ceremony was “mocking” in tone, saying that “Catholics and Christians across the globe are outraged.”

Trump, similarly, called the opening ceremony a “disgrace.”

“I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible,” he said.

When Ingraham asked whether Trump, if reelected, would permit such a thing at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, he made clear that he wouldn’t.

“We won’t be having a ‘Last Supper’ as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night. I just think, look: I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded. You understand. You know me better than most people know me,” he said. “I’m very open-minded, but what they did was a disgrace.”