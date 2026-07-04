Fox Star Left ‘Uncomfortable’ With Trump’s Bathing Suit Talk

Even a Fox News star was weirded out by President Donald Trump’s recent quip about bathing suits.

Laura Ingraham, 63, couldn’t hide her cringe after the 80-year-old president wondered aloud how he would look in a bathing suit.

Trump made the bizarre remark on Storytime with the Second Lady, an online series where Vice President JD Vance’s wife, Usha, welcomes guests to read children’s books.

Trump sat down with the pregnant second lady for an awkward reading of Presidents Play, a children’s book produced by John Hutton and Jonathan Pliska for The White House Historical Association. The picture book depicted American presidents playing various sports.

During the reading, Trump lamented that he has not been able to make much use of White House recreational facilities, including the outdoor pool installed during Gerald Ford’s administration.

“I don’t get to use it,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a long time. I’m too busy.”

The president appeared self-conscious about his weight during a book reading. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The Fox anchor was visibly uncomfortable as the clip was played on Friday on The Ingraham Angle.

“That was a little uncomfortable,” she deadpanned.

“I like Usha Vance’s facial expression,” she later added. “It’s like, ‘OK, where’s this going? Where’s this going? Where’s this going?’”

What was supposed to be a wholesome storytime was filled with several other cringeworthy moments, from Trump admitting that he could possibly become the fattest president ever to thirsting over John F. Kennedy’s looks.

While discussing former President William Howard Taft, widely regarded as America’s heaviest president, Trump appeared to grow self-conscious.

“He was a large man, very large,” Trump said of Taft. “He loved baseball. He’d go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president. And I have to be careful because I don’t want to supersede his record. And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen.”

“For all of you out there watching, keep yourself in good shape,” he added.

Trump also offered unsolicited commentary on previous presidents’ appearances and athletic abilities, saying Ronald Reagan was “in very good shape,” Lyndon Johnson “wasn’t in shape, but he was a real tough cookie,” and Kennedy “was the second most good-looking president.”

But he was less generous toward Barack Obama, not surprisingly.