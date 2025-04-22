Fox Star Throws a Fit After On-Air Trump Deportation Blunder

A Fox News host launched into an indignant rant after admitting he had no idea that Donald Trump said he wanted to send “home-grown” convicts to foreign prisons.

Fox News host Will Cain said he had “no apologies” for his ignorance of the widely reported news story—and justified it by saying that he instinctually rejected any criticism of Trump leveled by Democrats.

Trump told Cain’s own network just last week about his interest in sending American citizens to prisons abroad—particularly in El Salvador, where Trump has already negotiated a deal to house deportees. He also made similar comments during an Oval Office appearance with the country’s president, Nayib Bukele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s broadcast of The Will Cain Show began with Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost mentioning the comments as part of a conversation about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

“We want to make sure that we draw the line here at Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” Frost said, emphasizing the need for due process. “Because it’s not just about him. It is about the fact that in the Oval Office, Donald Trump brought up that he wants to do the same thing to homegrowns, homegrowns being U.S. citizens.”

Doing so would be “a complete violation of our constitution,” said Frost, who was in El Salvador Monday to try to resolve Garcia’s situation. “I don’t want to wait until he gets to that point.”

Moments later, Cain said he wanted clarification.

“Before we move forward, I have to stop down with what you said. Donald Trump has made a statement about wanting to deport American citizens? Do you have that in front of you?” he asked. “I have not seen that statement. Can you please quote where that comes from? That he would like to deport American citizens?”

Frost noted that Trump said it in the Oval Office last week. Indeed, Trump was standing in that room beside El Salvador Bukele when he told the El Salvador president: “The homegrowns are next.”

In case FOX News can't find it, here's the clip where Donald Trump threatens to deport American citizens to violent foreign prisons. https://t.co/b821WhtVce pic.twitter.com/GuIn5lXRdT — @repyvetteclarke.bsky.social (@RepYvetteClarke) April 21, 2025

Trump also made similar comments in the Oval Office later that day.

Yet Cain asked Frost for more proof.

“Do you have anything besides your word on that?” he asked. “I have not heard that, so beyond your word, do you have a source for that? I would love to see that clip or that transcript of him saying he wants to deport American citizens.”

Frost then encouraged viewers “to just Google ‘Donald Trump homegrown—deporting homegrown criminals.’”

“It is something he said in the Oval Office,” the Florida congressman reiterated.

Cain’s next response suggested that there may have been a communication issue involving his producers.

“Well, you understand how television works. We have these fancy earpieces,” he told Frost, before seeming to give direction to the control room. “I would like to have very few instructions from my staff while you and I have the conversation, but we are in search for that clip as we speak. So as you and I have this conversation for the next several minutes, we will be looking for that clip.”

Not only did Trump mention “homegrown criminals” to Bukele, but he did so to Cain’s own colleague, Rachel Campos-Duffy, during an interview that aired last Tuesday and was covered on FoxNews.com with the headline “Trump Open to Sending Violent American Criminals to El Salvador Prisons.”

Trump again used the word “homegrown,” saying using El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) for such individuals was possible.

“The ones that grew up and something went wrong, and they hit people over the head with a baseball bat, and push people into subways just before the train gets there, like you see happening sometimes,” Trump said. “We are looking into it, and we want to do it. I would love to do that.”

By the end of the hour, Cain’s producers managed to roll the clip of Trump in the Oval Office last Monday—yet any viewer expecting a mea culpa from Cain was left disappointed.

In claiming that he wasn’t sorry for his fumble earlier in the broadcast, the Fox host blamed past Democratic “hoaxes” for his inability to recognize Frost’s clear reference.

“After years of ‘very fine people,’ among other hoaxes,” Cain said, “I’m suspicious of any Democrat quoting President Trump in full context, and I make no apologies, none, on not being able to know or recall that specific clip because it doesn’t reinforce my fever dream, Handmaid’s Tale vision of America where Lily who reads The Bulwark on the Upper West Side is about to be deported right after Kilmar Abrego Garcia.”

Cain then insisted that Trump “was clearly talking about obeying the law.”

“I’m doubtful the law would allow him to deport homegrown criminals. But it’s a far cry, again, from The Handmaid Tale vision of: the next, after Abrego Garcia, is you."