Hannity, Carlson, Dobbs to Be Deposed in Dominion’s $1.6B Defamation Case
Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems will be plucking from the confederacy of dunces otherwise known as Fox’s stable of talent in the coming days, calling Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Lou Dobbs to be deposed, according to a Thursday report from The New York Times. Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion after it aired baseless claims that votes had been stolen from Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Hannity is scheduled to be questioned on Wednesday, while Carlson and Dobbs will face the voting machine company’s lawyers on Friday and Tuesday, respectively, according to a Delaware court filing. With a trial set for April 2023, Dominion’s legal team is in the throes of discovery, having already deposed Fox’s Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy. Up next, people close to the case told the Times, could very well be Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News Media, and Jay Wallace, Fox News’ president. Sources also raised the possibility that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch could be deposed in the near future. “We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs,” Fox News Media wrote in a statement.